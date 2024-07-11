Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri: Tigers' Defensive Players to Watch
If the high-powered offense that the Texas A&M Aggies are going to have to face in Week 6 wasn't enough, the Missouri Tigers bring quite a lot to the table on defense as well.
Last season, it was both sides of the ball that got the Tigers into the top 10 and the Cotton Bowl to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. A quiet first half in that game that ultimately turned into a win for Missouri was made possible by the defense, and while some of the stars that made up that squad have since left, there are others waiting to take their place.
When the Tigers head to Kyle Field, the Aggies will have to play their best to come out with a win, meaning strong offense and stellar defense. That won't be an easy task, but they're certainly going to try, though standing in their way will be Missouri's defense.
Here are three names to know on that squad:
Joseph Charleston, Free Safety
Last season, Charleston made his presence felt. He's the Tigers' leading tackler coming into the season and is set to have an even more impactful campaign in Year 3 under Eli Drinkwitz. Since he transferred from Clemson, he's put up numbers higher than either of his two seasons with those Tigers — improving from Year 1 to Year 2 in the process — making him a huge threat for the Aggies' receivers if Conner Weigman isn't careful.
Daylan Carnell, STAR
Carnell finished last season with one interception, but a much larger impact than just pass coverage. Playing Missouri's unique "STAR" position, which makes him a hybrid safety-linebacker, the rising senior is going to be doing a little bit of everything next season, so it won't be uncommon for offenses to see him in coverage and backing the line of scrimmage. No matter how the Aggies look to find production against the Tigers, they'll have to go through Carnell.
That could prove to be difficult.
Johnny Walker Jr., Defensive Line
Walker Jr. found the quarterback five times last season. For any one player, that's certainly a feat, but add on the fact that he wasn't the team leader in sacks, and it gets a little more daunting. Walker Jr. is entering his fourth season with the Tigers, the senior is set to make a big impact on the line for any opposing teams, especially as he improved drastically last season. Walker Jr. could certainly make a run at All-SEC next season, leaving the Aggies with their hands full trying to contain him.