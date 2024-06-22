All Aggies

Texas A&M All-Time Leading Rusher Darren Lewis Passes Away at 55

The Texas A&M Aggies lost one of their greatest players of all time, with legendary running back Darren Lewis passing away.

"Darren Lewis, a two-time All-American running back and the all-time leading rusher in both Texas A&M and Southwest Conference history, passed away after a battle with cancer," The Texas A&M Athletic Department said in a release.

Lewis, a Dallas native, came to Texas A&M from Carter High School in 1986 under head coach Jackson Sherrill, lettering for the Aggies every season from 1987 to 1990.

Lewis set many records during his time with the Aggies, including the Aggies single-season rushing record with 1,692 yards in 1988 - a record that stood until 2018 when it was broken by Trayveon Williams.

For his efforts in 1988, Lewis was named the Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while also earning All-SWC and All-American honors along the way. That season, he was also the nation's second-leading rusher, behind only Heisman-winning running back, Barry Sanders.

After an injury cut his 1989 season short, Lewis bounced back in a big way in his final season in 1990, rushing for 1,960 yards and 18 touchdowns, and once again earning All-SWC and All-American accolades.

By the end of his career, Lewis had rushed for 5,012 yards, breaking the all-time rushing record for not just the Aggies, but for the SWC as well. He also sits 22nd all-time in rushing in NCAA history.

Lewis went on to be draft by the in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He played three seasons in the NFL.

