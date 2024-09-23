Texas A&M Basketball Lands Commitment From 4-Star Guard
The Texas A&M Aggies have been recruiting well on the football field under Mike Elko.
However, their efforts shouldn't be overlooked on the hardwood either.
On Sunday, Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reeled in a huge commitment, with four-star combo guard Jeremiah Green pledging to the program. Green picked Texas A&M over LSU, Oklahoma and Mississippi State, among others.
He is the first commitment of the 2025 class for the Aggies.
And according to Green in an interview with On3, his decision came down to the relationships he had with the players and coaches.
“From the moment I went on my visit, it felt like home," Green told On3. "Everyone, from the players to the coaches, made me feel like part of the family. The relationships I’ve built with each coach have really allowed me to trust them, and I appreciate the trust and belief they have in me coming in next year.”
As it stands, the Compass Prep (Denton, TX) star is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, ESPN and 247 Sports. Rivals.com ranks Green as the No. 65 player in the country and the No. 14 combo guard in the country. ESPN, On3 and 247 Sports all have Green ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Texas.
Before moving to Compass Prep, Green played at Denton Guyer, where he averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.
“As a point guard, I love getting my teammates involved," Green said. "But I can score the ball well, too, and I take pride in my defense.”