Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Proposes Wild Change to College Baseball Postseason
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the College Station Super Regional this weekend, hoping to punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.
Thus far, it has been a pretty traditional road for the Aggies as well, with Texas A&M going undefeated in their regional against Texas, Louisiana and Grambling State, with only the game against the Longhorns bringing up any cause for concern.
However, if it were up to Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle, as he explained during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, the road to the Super Regional against the Ducks would have looked much different. He also believes his proposed idea would have a better chance at getting the eight best teams to the College World Series.
“You know, this is a topic that I’m very passionate about,” Schlossnagle said on Sirius XM. “I think we should change our format. We would either have to add a week to the season or push the College World Series back but I think the college baseball postseason should be pretty 32-best two out of threes. That way you spread the host sites, you double the host sites, that really grows the game and it mirrors the season. You have 32 best two out of three, then you have 16 best two out three. Then you have eight best two out of threes and then those are eight teams that go to Omaha."
One of the major causes for concern for Schlossnagle is that the Aggies - despite hosting vs. the Ducks - are set up as the defacto road team.
At a glance, that doesn't seem like a big deal. However, it does change the dynamic of the games quite a bit, even when looking at it from as simple as an angle as the Ducks getting to bat last in two out of the three games, despite being the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament.
"I mean, we were a national seed. We’re a host, and we were the visiting team in two of our three games," Schlossnagle said. "How that’s fair? I don’t know. So those are some conversations that I’d like to have, and when all this is over, we have our baseball committee meetings in the offseason.”
First pitch between the Aggies and Ducks is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Blue Bell Park