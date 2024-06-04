Schedule Revealed For College Station Super Regional Between Texas A&M & Oregon
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies will host the Oregon Ducks in the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this weekend.
On Tuesday, the schedule for the Super Regional was finally revealed with the first game set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Game two is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and will also be airing on ESPN2. The time for Monday's game three, if necessary, has not been set and will be discussed as needed.
The Aggie baseball team earned the program's 10th Super Regional and second in the last three years, riding the hometown crowd to go undefeated in the NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional, with dominant wins over Grambling, in-state rivals Texas in extra innings, and Louisiana in the regional final by scores of 8-0, 4-2 and 9-4, respectively.
A&M's star outfielder and Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery was named the MVP of the regional, with fellow outfielder Caden Sorrell, first baseman Ted Burton, and pitchers Shane Sdao and Evan Aschenbeck were rewarded with Bryan-College Station Regional All-Tournament Team honors.
The Oregon Ducks also went undefeated in their respective regional in Santa Barbara, California. They defeated San Diego and the host Santa Barbara twice to sweep the weekend.
The NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional will mark the first that Texas A&M and Oregon square off in a baseball game in any setting.
Oregon will be looking to make up for last year's loss in their home Super Regional against Oral Roberts, while the Maroon and White are looking to head back to Omaha for their second time in three years.