Texas A&M Coach Leads United States Team To International Title
Texas A&M's volleyball coach Jamie Morrison has had an impressive resume and tons of experience before heading to coach the Aggies starting in 2023. Morrison has a huge passion for international coaching, as he has coached the U19 team for four years and led them to four international championships.
With his love for international coaching, it wasn't a shock to many when he was announced to coach the United States U19 Women's National team for the 2025 year. The United States claimed the gold medal at the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation, better known as NORCECA in the Pan American Cup.
Morrison's love on the international volleyball stage has been prominent for many years as he has been a part of three different Olympic medal teams. In Beijing, he earned a gold medal with the men's team in 2008, silver with the women's team in London in 2012 and bronze with the women's team in Rio in 2016.
How Morrison Earned Gold
Returning for another season as the United States U19 National team head coach, Morrison certainly made a good name for the United States as his team is heading back with some gold hardware for the fourth straight year.
In game one of the U19 Pan American Cup, Morrison led his court to a three-set sweep over Venezuela, winning 25-9, 25-23 and 25-21 to secure the first match of the tournament. The United States continued to dominate with its second straight sweep over Mexico with scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-23.
Morrison and the United States dropped their only set of the entire tournament to Puerto Rico, as Puerto Rica took set one in a close 20-25 loss, followed by three straight sets: 25-20, 25-14 and 27-25.
After sweeping the Dominican Republic for the team's third sweep of the tournament, Morrison led his team to the gold medal match against Mexico once again. Once again, they swept Mexico in three straight sets, making four sweeps for the whole tournament, and securing Morrison's fourth straight international title with the United States U19 National team.
Morrison certainly has phenomenal coaching experience in the volleyball world, as we could see it translate last season as the Aggies were just two points away from making it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2021.
In only two seasons, Morrison has completely changed the trajectory of the Aggies, leading them to two consecutive postseason runs after a three-year drought under the previous administration.
With Morrison heading back to College Station with some hardware, him and the Aggies will continue to work hard preparing for the 2025 volleyball season to kick off in the fall.