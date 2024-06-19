Texas A&M College World Series Game 3 vs. Florida: How to Watch, Betting Odds
Just one more win.
This is all the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies need in order to advance to the College World Series Finals.
And now, the only thing standing between them is an SEC opponent that they are all too familiar with the Florida Gators.
After a dominant 15-4 win over the Kentucky Wildcats earlier today, Aggie fans should hope that the Gators used up all their run support in that game.
This will be the second matchup in four days between the Aggies and the Gators, with A&M besting Florida by a score of 3-2 on Saturday after a four-hour rain delay.
A&M is also fresh off of a 5-1 against the Wildcats themselves after an explosive sixth inning on Monday. The Aggies are also still riding their red-hot winning streak, victorious in both their home regional and Super Regional games and through two games played in Omaha against Florida and Kentucky.
Texas A&M will look to take advantage of being the more well-rested team, with Florida already having played a full game today. Can the Aggies cruise to another win over their SEC rivals and await either Tennessee or Florida State in the CWS Finals? Or will Florida push through and surprise the Maroon and White?
Here is how to watch tonight's game and the betting odds:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators - College World Series
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity: 24,000)
WHEN: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 6 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Betting Odds: Texas A&M (-125), Florida (-105), via DraftKings