All Aggies

Texas A&M Commit Husan Longstreet Closes Strong On Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback commit Husan Longstreet had one of the more impressive showings at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this week.

Matt Galatzan

Husan Longstreet
Husan Longstreet / Photo Credit: Brooks Austin
In this story:

LOS ANGELES, CA - The 2024 edition of the Elite 11 Finals came to a close on Thursday afternoon, with the 7-on-7 competition acting as the deciding factor heading into the day.

And while the event was never about winning for Texas A&M Aggies quarterback commit Husan Longstreet, he put on a show nonetheless.

Though he only got 15 minutes to make his push, Longstreet made the most of it, connecting well with his receivers at all levels, and continuing to show off his unique arm strength throughout the event.

Longstreet ended up tossing four touchdown passes during the 7-on-7 portion, which was good enough to tie him for the third most of any quarterback on the day behind only Missouri commit Matt Zollers and Mississippi State commit KaMario Taylor.

As has been the case for the last several days, Longstreet was able to put on that show despite being seriously hampered by an injury to his lower body.

Longstreet was so good that he had multiple throws that caused an audible gasp from the crowd as some of the best we had seen all week.

That said, Longstreet wasn't perfect either, tossing a pair of interceptions and completing 13 of his 19 attempts.

Ultimately, however, his stellar day wasn't enough to earn him the MVP title. Instead, the award went to Alabama commit Keelon Russell, who had been knocking on the doorstep as the No. 2 performer for the first two days of the competition.

Nevertheless, the five-star future Aggie can hold his head high, knowing that he put his best foot forward and made a serious push at the end for the MVP honors.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News