Texas A&M Commit Husan Longstreet Closes Strong On Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES, CA - The 2024 edition of the Elite 11 Finals came to a close on Thursday afternoon, with the 7-on-7 competition acting as the deciding factor heading into the day.
And while the event was never about winning for Texas A&M Aggies quarterback commit Husan Longstreet, he put on a show nonetheless.
Though he only got 15 minutes to make his push, Longstreet made the most of it, connecting well with his receivers at all levels, and continuing to show off his unique arm strength throughout the event.
Longstreet ended up tossing four touchdown passes during the 7-on-7 portion, which was good enough to tie him for the third most of any quarterback on the day behind only Missouri commit Matt Zollers and Mississippi State commit KaMario Taylor.
As has been the case for the last several days, Longstreet was able to put on that show despite being seriously hampered by an injury to his lower body.
Longstreet was so good that he had multiple throws that caused an audible gasp from the crowd as some of the best we had seen all week.
That said, Longstreet wasn't perfect either, tossing a pair of interceptions and completing 13 of his 19 attempts.
Ultimately, however, his stellar day wasn't enough to earn him the MVP title. Instead, the award went to Alabama commit Keelon Russell, who had been knocking on the doorstep as the No. 2 performer for the first two days of the competition.
Nevertheless, the five-star future Aggie can hold his head high, knowing that he put his best foot forward and made a serious push at the end for the MVP honors.