Texas A&M Falls Late To Tennessee To Even College World Series
When Jace LaViolette launched his first home run in over a month and another run wasn't scored from either side for the next few innings, the Omaha crowd all but knew that Texas A&M was riding back to College Station with their first national championship in program history. Unfortunately, this was the only run support that the Aggies would be able to muster.
And then came the seventh inning.
Dylan Dreiling gave the Vols the lead with one swing of the bat with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Cal Stark followed suit with a two-run blast in the eighth to secure Tennessee's 4-1 lead.
Ted Burton and Caden Sorrell attempted to rally the Ags to the championship in the bottom of the ninth, getting themselves on base, but a flyout from Ryan Targac sealed the loss for the Aggies.
Zane Badmaev got the start on the mound for the Aggies. In his only inning of work, he allowed two hits and also struck out two Volunteer batters.
Chris Cortez relieved Badmaev and went four-and-one-third of an inning, also allowing two hits, walking five, and striking out seven.
Kaiden Wilson would take the loss on the mound, going two-and-a-third, allowing three hits, four earned runs, walking one, and striking out two.
With the loss, the series will now go to a winner-take-all game three on Monday. Simply put, the winner is the champion. Whoever takes it will win their respective program's first ever national baseball championship. The game will be at 6 p.m. tomorrow night on ESPN.