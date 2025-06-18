Texas A&M Aggies Star Slugger Returns for 2026 Season
Star slugger Caden Sorrell is coming back to College Station.
The Texas A&M Aggies outfielder will return for his junior season, per TexAgs reporter Ryan Brauninger. The move provides a massive boost for an Aggie roster that must rebound in 2026.
Sorrell’s sophomore year was plagued by injuries. He missed the first 25 games due to a hamstring issue, and the Aggies struggled in his absence, opening SEC play with a 1-6 record and becoming the first preseason No. 1 team to fall out of the Top 25 by March.
His return in early April sparked a dramatic turnaround. Texas A&M rattled off series wins over top-five opponents Tennessee, Arkansas, and LSU. In just 26 appearances, Sorrell posted a .337 batting average with 32 hits, 32 RBI, and 12 home runs.
Sorrell also delivered two of the most memorable moments of the 2025 season: a walk-off solo home run against South Carolina and a go-ahead homer that sealed a crucial series win against LSU.
But just as A&M was beginning to enter into the NCAA tournament conversation, Sorrell suffered a season-ending right hand injury.
Without him, the Aggies fell to LSU in the SEC Tournament and were ultimately left out of the NCAA Tournament field.
With Texas A&M’s Athletic Director Trev Alberts deciding to give head coach Michael Earley another shot, Sorrell’s return looms large for Earley’s hopes at surviving the hot seat.
As it stands today, A&M is set to return key starters in the lineup such as Terrence Kiell, Gavin Grahovac, Bear Harrison, and Blake Binderup.
Widely viewed as a top-10 MLB prospect by colegiate baseball outlets , Sorrell has the talent to be one of the most dominant players in the nation next season.
His decision to come back for 2026 isn’t just big news for the 12th Man, it is game-changing.