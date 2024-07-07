Texas A&M Flips Talented Pitcher Away From Texas
This rivalry just keeps getting better and better.
Kyrin LeBlanc, a right-handed pitcher who has spent the past two years playing JUCO ball at Cisco College, after originally announcing that he would be playing ball at the University of Texas, announced Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be flipping his commitment to Texas A&M.
LeBlanc's flame-throwing, which has seen his fastball reach up to 102 mph, has drawn him comparisons to Aggie junior pitcher Chris Cortez, who commented on LeBlanc's post, saying "Congrats!!"
LeBlanc's reversal of his original commitment marks another high-caliber player choosing to take his talents to Aggieland since Michael Earley was announced as the new head coach of the Aggie baseball team, with LeBlanc joining first baseman Gavin Kash from Texas Tech as the most notable new Aggies from other schools.
A&M's new pitching coach Jason Kelly, whom Michael Earley hired from the University of Washington, should help LeBlanc with his control and improve his spin rate as he looks to hone his craft now that he is up against Division I talent.
The recruitment of LeBlanc from Texas marks another chapter in what a roller coaster offseason it has been already, especially between Texas and Texas A&M.
Of course, the shocking departure of Jim Schlossnagle to their in-state rivals after dismissing a rumor about it just 24 hours earlier still leaves A&M fans confused and betrayed. Not even a day after that, players such as Jace LaViolette and Gavin Grahovac entered their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Many thought they would join Schlossnagle in Austin.
However, following the hiring of Michael Earley, the two stars and many others announced they would be returning to the team and now they have even gotten a player to change his mind about playing for the Longhorns.
With the rivalry on the gridiron restored, the rivalry on the diamond continues to pick up steam, seemingly on and off the field.