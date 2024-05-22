All Aggies

Texas A&M Game-By-Game Schedule Predictions; Bounce Back Season In Aggieland?

Can the Texas A&M Aggies navigate a brutal schedule and get into the conversation for an SEC title?

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have a new future ahead of them, with Mike Elko leading an entirely new coaching staff and a new-look roster into his first season as head coach.

It won't be an easy road either, with Elko's team set to face road tests against Florida and Auburn, their annual neutral site matchup in Arlington against Arkansas, and home tilts against Texas, Notre Dame, and Missouri.

So how will the Aggies fair in Elko's debut season?

We take a game by game look at the schedule, and give our predictions below:

1. Aug. 31 vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) who is hurt, dresses and throws some pre-game passes with fellow quarterbacks Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) who is hurt, dresses and throws some pre-game passes with fellow quarterbacks Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA

The first big test for Elko comes right out of the gate with Notre Dame, where he was once the defensive coordinator. This will be the game to watch in the opening week of college football, and the Aggies will have a chance to put the rest of the nation on notice.

We think they do that win a close win.

Texas A&M 31
Notre Dame 27

2. Sept. 7 vs. McNeese State

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Gary Goff talks with McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jadden Matthews (9) and McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jaylen Jackson (10) after a score during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Gary Goff talks with McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jadden Matthews (9) and McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jaylen Jackson (10) after a score during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies will get a nice reprieve when they get McNeese State at Kyle Field after their battle with the Fighting Irish. Aggies win big over the Cowboys.

Texas A&M 51
McNeese State 20

3. Sept. 14 at Florida

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) scrambles with the ball during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) scrambles with the ball during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA

Elko's first SEC road test as head coach is a tough one to call. If DJ Lagway is the starter and lives up to the hype, the Gators will be dangerous. We give the Aggies the edge here due to their experience under center with Conner Weigman, and their dynamic rushing attack.

Texas A&M 34
Florida 24

4. Sept. 21 vs. Bowling Green

Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) tries to catch a long pass from quarterback Cole Kramer (12) (not pictured) while being defended by Bowling Green Falcons cornerback Davon Ferguson (7) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) tries to catch a long pass from quarterback Cole Kramer (12) (not pictured) while being defended by Bowling Green Falcons cornerback Davon Ferguson (7) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies get one more tune up to buffer in between SEC games. As we have seen before, the Aggies should not take anyone lightly, but we think Elko will have his team ready to roll here.

Texas A&M 41
Bowling Green 17

5. Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The annual slugfest against Arkansas in Arlington should be in the Aggies' favor this season. That said, Bobby Petrino may have some tricks up his sleeve for the Razorbacks. We think the Aggies win a tight one.

Texas A&M 37
Arkanasas 34

6. Oct. 5 vs. Missouri

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tries to knock down a pass by Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tries to knock down a pass by Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

This could be the toughest test the Aggies face to this point in the season Eli Drinkwitz has done something special with Missouri, and has the Tigers as an SEC East contender heading into the 2024 season. Can the Aggies slow down one of the best quarterback/receiver duos in the country? For us, there are too many unknowns on the defense with all of the turnover in the Transfer Portal. Missouri wins a close one.

Missouri 35
Texas A&M 30

7. Oct. 19 at Mississippi State

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggie will get a chance to bounce back in Starkville against first year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs just don't have enough horses to compete with an Aggies offense that should be coming into its own by mid-October. Texas A&M wins easy.

Texas A&M 42
Mississippi State 21

8. Oct. 26 vs. LSU

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws the ball on the run during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws the ball on the run during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Another extremely tough test that will be all about the quarterback play, LSU will be led by first-year starter Garrett Nussmeier, who replaces Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. We give the Tigers the edge, but we don't feel good about it just yet.

LSU 37
Texas A&M 34

9. Nov. 2 at South Carolina

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Oscar Adaway III (27) with the ball on play.
The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Oscar Adaway III (27) with the ball on play. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

With just two SEC losses to this point, the Aggies could put themselves in a really good position here vs. South Carolina with a win. The Gamecocks are facing an uphill battle in 2024, and Texas A&M is the better team. Another easy Aggies win.

Texas A&M 34
South Carolina 13

10. Nov. 16 vs. New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies wide receiver Kordell David (11) catches a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone during the first quarter as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
New Mexico State Aggies wide receiver Kordell David (11) catches a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone during the first quarter as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another easy one for Texas A&M right? Not so fast. New Mexico State took down Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season. We don't think Elko let's something like that happen, however.

Texas A&M 31
New Mexico State 10

11. Nov. 23 at Auburn

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his long reception during the A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his long reception during the A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY

With Texas just a week away and the Aggies sitting at 9-1 in our book, could their be a distraction when Texas A&M heads to Auburn? Were Jimbo Fisher still steering the ship, that might be the case. But Elko will have the Aggies focused, and win a close one.

Texas A&M 26
Auburn 23

12. Nov. 30 vs. Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

Here we go.For the first time in over a decade, the Longhorns and Aggies will face off on the football field. And just like the last time they played, the game will be in College Station. Only this time, a spot in Atlanta could be on the line.

We don't need to remind you how much the Aggies want this game, or how crazy the crowd could get. At this point, the Longhorns might be the No. 1 team in the country if they can get by Georgia. The Aggies on the other hand, just won't quite have enough to pull off the upset. We think the Longhorns win a tight one, dropping the Aggies to 9-3.

Texas 34
Texas A&M 31

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com