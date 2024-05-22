Texas A&M Game-By-Game Schedule Predictions; Bounce Back Season In Aggieland?
The Texas A&M Aggies have a new future ahead of them, with Mike Elko leading an entirely new coaching staff and a new-look roster into his first season as head coach.
It won't be an easy road either, with Elko's team set to face road tests against Florida and Auburn, their annual neutral site matchup in Arlington against Arkansas, and home tilts against Texas, Notre Dame, and Missouri.
So how will the Aggies fair in Elko's debut season?
We take a game by game look at the schedule, and give our predictions below:
1. Aug. 31 vs. Notre Dame
The first big test for Elko comes right out of the gate with Notre Dame, where he was once the defensive coordinator. This will be the game to watch in the opening week of college football, and the Aggies will have a chance to put the rest of the nation on notice.
We think they do that win a close win.
Texas A&M 31
Notre Dame 27
2. Sept. 7 vs. McNeese State
The Aggies will get a nice reprieve when they get McNeese State at Kyle Field after their battle with the Fighting Irish. Aggies win big over the Cowboys.
Texas A&M 51
McNeese State 20
3. Sept. 14 at Florida
Elko's first SEC road test as head coach is a tough one to call. If DJ Lagway is the starter and lives up to the hype, the Gators will be dangerous. We give the Aggies the edge here due to their experience under center with Conner Weigman, and their dynamic rushing attack.
Texas A&M 34
Florida 24
4. Sept. 21 vs. Bowling Green
The Aggies get one more tune up to buffer in between SEC games. As we have seen before, the Aggies should not take anyone lightly, but we think Elko will have his team ready to roll here.
Texas A&M 41
Bowling Green 17
5. Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
The annual slugfest against Arkansas in Arlington should be in the Aggies' favor this season. That said, Bobby Petrino may have some tricks up his sleeve for the Razorbacks. We think the Aggies win a tight one.
Texas A&M 37
Arkanasas 34
6. Oct. 5 vs. Missouri
This could be the toughest test the Aggies face to this point in the season Eli Drinkwitz has done something special with Missouri, and has the Tigers as an SEC East contender heading into the 2024 season. Can the Aggies slow down one of the best quarterback/receiver duos in the country? For us, there are too many unknowns on the defense with all of the turnover in the Transfer Portal. Missouri wins a close one.
Missouri 35
Texas A&M 30
7. Oct. 19 at Mississippi State
The Aggie will get a chance to bounce back in Starkville against first year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs just don't have enough horses to compete with an Aggies offense that should be coming into its own by mid-October. Texas A&M wins easy.
Texas A&M 42
Mississippi State 21
8. Oct. 26 vs. LSU
Another extremely tough test that will be all about the quarterback play, LSU will be led by first-year starter Garrett Nussmeier, who replaces Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. We give the Tigers the edge, but we don't feel good about it just yet.
LSU 37
Texas A&M 34
9. Nov. 2 at South Carolina
With just two SEC losses to this point, the Aggies could put themselves in a really good position here vs. South Carolina with a win. The Gamecocks are facing an uphill battle in 2024, and Texas A&M is the better team. Another easy Aggies win.
Texas A&M 34
South Carolina 13
10. Nov. 16 vs. New Mexico State
Another easy one for Texas A&M right? Not so fast. New Mexico State took down Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season. We don't think Elko let's something like that happen, however.
Texas A&M 31
New Mexico State 10
11. Nov. 23 at Auburn
With Texas just a week away and the Aggies sitting at 9-1 in our book, could their be a distraction when Texas A&M heads to Auburn? Were Jimbo Fisher still steering the ship, that might be the case. But Elko will have the Aggies focused, and win a close one.
Texas A&M 26
Auburn 23
12. Nov. 30 vs. Texas
Here we go.For the first time in over a decade, the Longhorns and Aggies will face off on the football field. And just like the last time they played, the game will be in College Station. Only this time, a spot in Atlanta could be on the line.
We don't need to remind you how much the Aggies want this game, or how crazy the crowd could get. At this point, the Longhorns might be the No. 1 team in the country if they can get by Georgia. The Aggies on the other hand, just won't quite have enough to pull off the upset. We think the Longhorns win a tight one, dropping the Aggies to 9-3.
Texas 34
Texas A&M 31