Texas A&M Hires Washington's Jason Kelly as Pitching Coach
The first major swing for new Texas A&M Aggies baseball coach Michael Earley comes the same day he was hired.
University of Washington head coach Jason Kelly, who spent the last two seasons at the helm of the Huskies' program, is now set to go to Aggieland as Texas A&M's pitching coach.
The move was first reported by The Eagle and comes after it was initially believed that Texas Longhorns assistant Caleb Longley would be following Earley to College Station. That contract hasn't been inked yet, but Kelly is reportedly a done deal.
Kelly had a short-lived playing career in college but has spent over 20 years in numerous coaching positions since then. Most notably, Kelly was a part of the Huskies' 2018 College World Series squad and was named D1 Baseball's Assistant Coach of the Year. He also spent time as the pitching coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils and LSU Tigers.
After two seasons of head coaching in Washington, Kelly is going to join Earley as a major consultant, bringing experience of his own as the Aggies look to return to the College World Series despite losing Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns.
And with Evan Aschenbeck looking to return — among other pitchers that Texas A&M will have in its bullpen next season — Kelly will have a strong foundation to build on.
Now, the real work begins.