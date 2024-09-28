All Aggies

Texas A&M Holds Off Arkansas To Win Southwest Classic

The Texas A&M Aggies continued their dominance in the Southwest Classic on Saturday.

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies were looking to cap off their Arlington run of the Southwest Classic with a big win over the rival Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and move to 2-0 in SEC play.

And after a hard-fought four-quarter battle, thats exactly what they did, escaping Arlington with a 21-17 win, and giving them their 12th win in the last 13 Southwest Classic matchups.

At halftime, the Aggies and Razorbacks were deadlocked at 14 points a piece, but in the second half, the defense showed up in a big way, holding the Razorbacks to just three points, and helping to seal the win with a late-game fumble.

Speaking of the defense, the Aggies pass rushers came to play on Saturday, putting heat on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green throughout the afternoon, and helping to keep the opposing off balance.

The Texas A&M run defense also stood out on Saturday, holding the Razorbacks top rusher Ja'Quinden Jackson to just 37 yards on 10 carries.

Offensively, it was a bit of a slow day for the Aggies, who managed just 293 yards of offense. They did, however, manage 130 yards on the ground - much of which came in crunch time.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed was also inconsistent, completing just 50 percent of his passes for 153 yards. He did however notch a pair of touchdown passes, as well as one on the ground.

Next up for the Aggies will be a return home to Kyle Field, where they will host the No. 11 Missouri Tigers at 11 am CT.

The game is set to be broadcast on ABC.

