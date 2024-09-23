Texas A&M Faces Major Challenge in 'Explosive' Arkansas QB Taylen Green
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on their biggest challenge since the season opener vs. Notre Dame on Saturday when they travel to Arlington to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the annual Southwest Classic.
In fact, it might be their toughest task outright.
Not because Arkansas is necessarily a more talented team from top to bottom than the Fighting Irish, but because of the player they have at the most important position on the field - Boise State transfer QB Taylen Green.
Green came to the Razorbacks after three years with Boise State, and has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and four touchdowns in four games.
However, it is not his arm talent that makes him such a daunting challenge. Rather, it is his ability to make plays with his legs as well - something Mike Elko and the Aggies are hyperfocused on this week in practice.
"When a player has the ability to make explosive plays, it enhances your focus level from play to play," Elko said. "Regardless of down-and-distance, area of the field or situation, he has the ability to create a play down the field."
Thus far, Green has rushed already rushed 59 times in four games, and has amassed 325 yards and four scores while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
While, some of the time, those runs were designed, others have been improvised from intended pass plays, making things much more difficult for the defense to predict.
So, how can the Aggies combat that type of versatility? While conventional wisdom would demand a spy on every play, according to Elko, things are a lot more nuanced than that when defending a player of Green's caliber.
"It's way more complicated than that," Elko said. "What you try to do within each of your coverage structures is figure out who the guy that needs to pay attention to them as the play develops... We're a little bit fortunate because we had some preparation for this against Notre Dame."
All that said, Green is far from the only thing the Aggies need to watch out for this Saturday, with other Weapons like Ja'Quinden Jackson and Andrew Armstrong also major players in the offense.
Suffice it to say, the Aggies are in for a major challenge.
"It's going to be a big challenge," Elko said. "We're excited for the opportunity and excited to go up there and put our best brand of football on display."
Kick off is set for 2:30 pm CT Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.