'Texas A&M Is No. 1' For 5-Star 2026 Athlete
The Texas A&M Aggies already have a top-10 class in the 2025 cycle.
But they also have their eyes fixed forward on the 2026 class as well. As a result, one of the top recruits in the nation, five-star Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, CA) athlete Brandon Arrington, is loving what he sees in Texas A&M.
And he plans on being in Aggieland a good amount throughout his process.
“Texas A&M is definitely No. 1 right now,” Arrington told On3's Chad Simmons. “I like everything about Texas A&M. The staff and everybody is on me and they told me I’m their No. 1 target right now and they show it. I will be at Texas A&M a lot this year.”
In fact, Arrington is set to take in College Station next weekend for the Aggies season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field, alongside multiple other top recruits who are making the trip.
Arrington currently ranks as a five-star recruit, the No. 22 player in the nation, the No. 2 athlete, and the No. 3 player in California per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
As it stands, he projects to be able to play either at wide receiver or cornerback once he gets to the college level. Last year as a sophomore, Arrington had 14 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns, 25 total tackles, and a punt return touchdown per Max Preps.
He is also a track star, winning the state titles in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.33, and the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.55.