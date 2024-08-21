Pair Of 4-Star WRs To Visit Texas A&M For Season Opener vs. Notre Dame
Texas A&M will be opening their 2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game that even though it's only the first game, could have huge College Football Playoff implications.
With the Aggies ranked 20th, and the Fighting Irish spotted in the seventh spot, the rankings could get shuffled very easily and very quickly following this game, whoever comes out victorious.
As the Aggies take on Notre Dame, two people in the well over 100,000 expected to fill Kyle Field will be scoping out the scene to get a glimpse of what to expect on game day should they choose to don the Maroon and White.
Aaron Gregory and Brayden Robinson, two four-star wide receivers from the class of 2026 out of Douglasville, GA, and Red Oak, TX, respectively, will be in attendance at the opener on August 31.
Both wideouts have listed College Station as a potential landing spot for their college commitments. Gregory has taken an unofficial visit to the Bryan-College Station area, while Brayden Robinson made an official visit to campus this past January.
In the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports, Aaron Gregory is the 106th-ranked player in the nation, the 15th-best wide receiver, and the 12th-best player out of the state of Georgia. His track and field competition has also aided his overall speed on the gridiron.
Out of Red Oak, TX, just outside of Dallas, Brayden Robinson is ranked as the 183rd-best player in the country, the 33rd-best wide receiver, and the 26th-best in the Lone Star State. A successful sophomore year saw Robinson record 46 catches for 686 yards and nine touchdowns.