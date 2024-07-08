Texas A&M Lands Commitment From Elite Transfer Portal Pitcher
Another new arm for the Aggies.
Only a few hours after it was reported that RHP Kyrin LeBlanc would be flipping his commitment from Texas to Texas A&M, another arm announced they would be taking their skills to College Station. This time, it's LHP Myles Patton from Long Beach State.
Patton, a junior pre-communications major from Long Beach, CA, struck out a team-best 85 hitters while walking 24 in 66.1 innings of work and posting a 3.26 ERA as well as a 4-3 win-loss record for the Beach. A back injury in May ended his season prematurely but is expected to be ready to go in time for the 2025 season.
Patton was named an honorable mention All-Conference player in the Big West. He posted a career-high 13 strikeouts in a game against Milwaukee in March earlier in the 2024 season.
Patton will be welcomed to Aggieland by new head coach Michael Earley, his new pitching coach Jason Kelly, and an already stacked Texas A&M pitching staff that includes ace Ryan Prager, Chris Cortez, Josh Stewart, Justin Lamkin, and Shane Sdao.
The coaching staff will be looking for someone to fill the big shoes that Evan Aschenbeck wore out of the bullpen. Aschenbeck ended his collegiate career on a high note, being awarded the coveted NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.
Patton was used as a starter mainly during his time at Long Beach State, but with the stacked number of arms that Texas A&M boasts, Patton will likely see more time out of the bullpen this upcoming season.