Texas A&M Relief Pitcher Evan Aschenbeck Wins Coveted Post Season Honors

Aggies relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck has won the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

Jun 10, 2022; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle walk out for a mound visit during the top of the sixth inning during the super regional game one against the Texas A&M Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies are on their way to the College World Series, where they will hit the field for their first game on Saturday night against the Florida Gators.

The Aggies have been particularly hot as of late, riding into Omaha on a five-game winning streak, and sitting undefeated in the NCAA Tournament.

And while, the offense has been great for the Aggies this post season, the pitching has been one of the mainstains throughout the entire season - particualrly in the bullpen.

In fact, one of their relief pitchers - Evan Aschenbeck - has been so good, that he was recently named the winner of the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, which is given every season to the nation's best relief pitcher.

Aschenbeck was picked over nine other finalists for the award. He beat out TCU's Ben Abeldt, Louisiana Tech's Ethan Bates, Duke's Charlie Beilenson, Western Kentucky's Mason Burns, LSU's Griffin Herring, Oregon State's Bridger Holmes, East Carolina's Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, Izaak Martinez of UC Santa Barbara and San Diego's Conner Thurman.

This season with the Aggies, Aschenbeck appeared in 26 games with a 6-1 record and 60.1 innings pitched - 18 of which were scoreless innings. In those appearances, he recorded 65 strikeouts, allowing 42 hits with just 13 runs and eight walks. He also had seven saves.

For the season, Aschenbeck finished with a 1.64 ERA and 0.83 WHIP - the best mark in the nation for each category. He also allowed batters to hit at an average of just .190.

