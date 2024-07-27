Texas A&M Loses Out On 4-Star Defensive Back Rylon Dillard-Allen
Rylon Dillard-Allen, a four-star safety out of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, AZ, chose to take his defensive talent to the Northwest as he committed to play for the Washington Huskies.
Dillard-Allen had narrowed his choices down to Washington, Alabama, UCLA, and Texas A&M after receiving multiple offers from many top football schools.
The 5'11, 165 lb safety visited College Station earlier in the summer on June 14. While this opportunity got away from Texas A&M, it should be no reason for panic for Aggie fans. Texas A&M has had a very successful offseason of hauling in transfers as well as high school commits, though this would make the 12th Man think of what could've been had Dillard-Allen joined Bryce Anderson and Tyreek Chappell in the Aggie secondary.
Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, described the class of 2025 safety, as "one of the more versatile defensive backs out West." He was also praised for his range and speed, which Riggins said due to this he would have the ability to play cornerback.
These skills were attributed to his track background in high school. Dillard-Allen was said to have good hands and ball awareness and possessed the athleticism to be a prime cover safety.
247 Sports gave Dillard-Allen a player rating of 89, with four stars, and ranked the young safety as the 37th-best safety in his class, and the fourth-best player out of the state of Arizona.
He enjoyed a successful 2023 season, which saw him garner 43 tackles, one of them for loss, he broke up a pair of passes, forced a fumble, and picked off two passes, taking one of them to the house for six.