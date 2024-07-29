All Aggies

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Named to Maxwell Award Preseason List

Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman has been a hot topic of conversation this offseason, and is now making his way to preseason award watch lists.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) in action during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) in action during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman is as talented as they come in College Football.

And on Monday, he recieved some much-due recognition.

Per an announcement from the Maxwell Football Club, Weigman has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, making him one of 80 candidates for the award, alongside 40 other quarterbacks.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the College Player of the Year.

Semifinalists for the award will be revealed on Nov. 12, with the finalists to be unveiled on Nov. 26, just days before the Aggies matchup with the Texas Longhorns in College Station.

The winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.

In his two seasons in Aggieland, Weigman has played in just nine games and made eight starts, with going 5-3 as a starter and 5-4 overall. At times, he shined under center, completing 155 of 251 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions over that time.

He even set an A&M true freshman passing record vs. Ole Miss in 2022, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Flash forward to 2023, and he looked to have made a massive leap, averaging over 300 yards, and 2.6 touchdowns per game over his first three starts before a season-ending injury in Week 4 vs. Auburn last season.

Fortunately for the Aggies, it appears that Weigman is ready to go, and excited to get back under center heading into the season opener against Notre Dame on August 31.

"(Conner) being healthy now, we're starting to see that energy, we're starting to see him really come into himself," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said earlier this summer. "It's gonna be important for us to get his quarterback play come fall."

