Texas A&M Recruiting: 'Roughly 100' Prospects Visiting Aggies vs. Notre Dame

The Aggies will have a loaded recruiting weekend for the season opener vs. Notre Dame.

Matt Galatzan

Husan Longstreet at Elite 11 Finals
Husan Longstreet at Elite 11 Finals / Photo Credit: Brooks Austin
In this story:

The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies are set to open the 2024 season with a bang on Saturday, as the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish make their way to Kyle Field.

However, the game will not be the only thing that will be at the forefront of the program's minds this weekend.

According to On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, Texas A&M will host 'roughly 100' top recruiting prospects across multiple classes for the season opener.

"An elite crop of recruits will be in College Station on Saturday as No. 20 Texas A&M begins the Mike Elko era hosting No. 7 Notre Dame in primetime," Wiltfong said. "Roughly 100 prospects will arrive already holding a scholarship offer from the Aggies... Elko and company look to take advantage, having many commits return alongside top targets in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 cycles."

Among the recruits in attendance will be multiple Texas A&M commits, including five-star QB Husan Longstreet, four-star linebackers Noah Mikhail and Kelvion Riggins, edge Marco Jones, defensive backs Deyjhon Pettaway, Adonyss Currie, and Cobey Sellers, defensive linemen Landon Rink and Chace Sims, offensive linemen Jonte Newman, Tyler Thomas, Connor Carty, Joshua Moses, wideout Kelshaun Johnson and tight end Kiotti Armstrong, among others.

The Aggies will also be hosting some of the top uncomitted prospects from around the country, including 2025 five-star receiver Jerome Myles and 2026 four-star QB Helaman Casuga, wach of which hail from Corner Canyon (Draper, UT).

Other top recruits from the 2026 class that will be in attendance include top running backs Javion Osborn and Davian Groce, No. 1 edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr..

The Aggies and Fighting Irish kick off at 6:30 pm at Kyle Field.

Matt Galatzan

