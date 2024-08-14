USC 'Flirting' With 5-Star Texas A&M Aggies QB Commit Husan Longstreet?
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to continue their hot streak in the 2025 recruiting cycle as the new season approaches.
However, the USC Trojans could be trying to get in the way of that goal.
According to On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, the Trojans have been 'flirting' with Aggies five-star QB commit Husan Longstreet for some time now, and they could attempt to flip him if things continue to trend the way they are trending with their current five-star commit Julian Lewis.
“Julian Lewis has long been committed to USC,” Wiltfong said. "I think that Lincoln Riley and company are working to try and get him to shut down this process and 100% lock in with the Trojans. If they do that, they will stop flirting with Husan Longstreet.”
That said, at least as of right now, it does not appear that the Aggies need to be too concered.
According to Wiltfong, Longstreet is 'going to be a tough flip', and he remains very strongly committed to Texas A&M.
“I talked with Husan Longstreet’s family last week. They had some exciting dialogue with USC,” Wiltfong said. “Certainly sees why it’s an exciting place to go play quarterback, it’s close to home. But, I still like where Texas A&M is with Husan Longstreet right now. They’re saying all the right things. His dad told me it’s going to be a tough flip."
As it stands, 247Sports has Longstreet ranked the highest of any major recruiting service, placing him as the No. 28 player in the country, No. 1 player in California, and No. 4 QB, recently elevating him to five-star status.
As a result, Longstreet is now ranked as the No. 26 player nationally, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 2 player in California per the On3 Industry ranking, which is a composite ranking of the four major recruiting services.
Last season for Centennial (Corona, CA) Longstreet completed 199 of 298 passes for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing 85 times for 645 yards and seven scores on his way to a MaxPreps California All-State selection.
And if the Aggies do indeed hold on to him - which all signs point toward at this time - he will be the highest-rated QB to sign in program history behind only Conner Weigman in 2022 and Kyler Murray in 2015.