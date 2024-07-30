Texas A&M Star Braden Montgomery Signs Lucrative With Boston Red Sox
It's official. Braden Montgomery is heading to the MLB.
The Texas A&M switch-hitting outfielder was taken by the Red Sox with pick number 12 in this year's MLB Draft, fitting for someone who comes from the home of "The 12th Man."
On Monday, Montgomery officially signed his major league deal with Boston. The monetary value for the 12th overall pick? $5,484,600.
Yes, you read that right. $5,484,600.
And Braden should be worth every single penny and even more.
Of course, he will have to work his way through Boston's farm system before he can make his presence known in "The Show" but should have no problem making a name for himself.
In his two years at Stanford and sole year in College Station, Montgomery combined to hit 62 home runs, batted in 203 runs, and slapped down a .317 batting average in 187 total games played at the collegiate level. On the mound, he had a fastball that reached up to 96 miles an hour.
Braden's selection at 12th overall in the draft marked the highest draft pick for an Aggie baseball player in Texas A&M's program history.
An ankle injury against Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional put an abrupt stop to Montgomery's college career this past season, but Montgomery had already won the 12th Man over long before that had happened, and many believe the Aggies could have downed Tennessee in the College World Series had Montgomery been in the lineup.
This major contract signing is just the beginning in what many hope to be a Cooperstown-worthy career for Montgomery. We've already seen players like Paul Skenes and Adley Rutschman skyrocket their way through the minors and into the pros. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Braden Montgomery to get the call.