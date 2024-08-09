Texas A&M TE Donovan Green Named To Mackey Award Watch List
Just a day removed from being named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green could be in the running for another award: the John Mackey Award.
The John Mackey Award is given to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.
The award has been won by many of today's NFL stars, such as Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, and most recently, two-time winner Brock Bowers.
Green will be looking to reassert himself as an offensive threat with Texas A&M, as a torn ACL kept the young star off the playing field in 2023. However, he was able to make the most of his 2022 season. He started in four of the 10 games he played, caught 22 passes for 233 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes, against Alabama and LSU, respectively.
The sophomore from Dickinson, TX was named to the College Football News Freshman All-American Honorable Mention Team. He was also gifted the Aggie Offense Top Newcomer Award at the team's annual banquet in 2022.
The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey, who won Super Bowl V with the Baltimore Colts alongside quarterback Johnny Unitas and wide receiver Raymond Berry. It is given to the tight end that best reflects the play, sportsmanship, and community values of Mackey.
The John Mackey Preseason Watch List will be narrowed to eight semi-finalists on October 29, and the three finalists for the award will be announced on November 26. The winner will be announced on the ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12.