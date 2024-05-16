All Aggies

'Limitless!' Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Believes Aggies Are Capable of Greatness

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko wants Aggie fans to believe in his new program.

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15)
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Elko took over a Texas A&M Aggies program that was in shambles under Jimbo Fisher.

And despite an enormous amount of turnover, in just five months, he has the team looking like one that is ready to compete in the SEC, and have a chance to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Obviously, we won't really know what the Aggies are capable of in 2024 until the season kicks off against Notre Dame on August 31 at Kyle Field.

However, according to Elko, regardless of what happens next season, there is no ceiling on where the program is capable of going heading into its new future.

“Our ceiling is limitless. What we’re capable of is limitless," Elko said at the Dallas Touchdown Club. "What we have to do is roll up our sleeves and get to work. We want to make you proud of this football program.”

All things considered, those aren't unreasonable words from Elko either. Texas A&M has as many more resources than any program in the country. Their facilities are top-notch, and they have as much backing and NIL funding as they could ever need.

However, it has been that way for a while, and since joining the SEC, the Aggies have yet to break through and become what they are truly capable of.

Despite that, Elko is confident he can finally be the coach that takes them into the upper echelon of the sport, and he is determined to prove it to the Aggie faithful.

“We are going to operate as if this is your football program," Elko said. "You have put in your time, your sweat, your tears. We are going to be the stewards of your football program and your university. That is an honor we take very seriously.”

