After 'Losing' the CFP Title, Texas A&M TE Tre Watson Ready to Lead Aggies
Tre Watson was a late scratch, but he made it to College Station.
After three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end, decided it was time for a change of scenery as he entered the fourth year of his collegiate career. He knew it wanted to be at a bigger place, and the offers were certainly coming.
"Coach (Mike) Elko, Coach (Collin) Klein, and Coach (Christian) Ellsworth (showed) faith in me," Watson said. "They gave me an opportunity, so I felt like I couldn't pass up on that."
With just a limited sample size — Watson notched four scores on 38 receptions in 2023 — the Aggies saw the potential he had as a blocker, receiver, but more importantly leader. But they didn't get him right away.
Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, formerly of Washington, made sure of that.
"It was a roller coaster," Watson explained. "A roller coaster of emotions, roller coaster of travel ... it was a lot."
At the time, Watson had committed to play for DeBoer and the Huskies. He had followed protocol after requesting out of Fresno State to enroll at Washington and was even present with the team for its bout in the national title game against the Michigan Wolverines. He didn't play, but he was there.
His biggest takeaway?
"It don't feel good being on the losing side of that."
Now with the Texas A&M Aggies, the senior has set some lofty expectations for himself and his new team. Not only does he hope to get back to the national championship, but he hopes to win it.
And he likes the group he's with.
"There's a lot of young guys on the roster that are great," Watson explained. "They're going to be huge this year. ... Just knowing that I can come in and help those guys develop and I could play a leadership role, I thought that'd be good for me in growing as a person and growing on the field."
Watson was, in his own words, ready for the challenge that a leadership role presented. Regardless of his lack of exposure to Klein's offense or Elko's culture, being a senior instantly made him a role model for the Aggies.
"I think you have to be very intentional about those things and understand that you have a lot of people in that locker room that have never played together," Elko said of team chemistry earlier in the week. "You've got to form that before we run out of the tunnel for the first time."
That part Watson — and the rest of his teammates — are still figuring out, but on the field, the tight end progressing nicely.
"Blocking as a tight-end is always going to be something that's a work-in-progress because of the guys we're blocking," Watson said before contrasting it with his experience of learning under Klein. "(But) I love it. It's a lot of fun."
NRG stadium boasted a crowd 72,808 strong in January when Michigan took down Washington for the national title. Next season, Watson will play for crowds larger in most of, if not all of, the Aggies' home games. By that point, he'll have established himself within the locker room.
He'll also have learned the offense enough to go out and prove how serious he was about making the national title game — and playing in it — again.
"I'm excited," Watson said, simply. "All I've heard about since getting here was The 12th man. I got to see it a little bit over at the baseball field, so I'm excited for that."