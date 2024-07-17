Texas A&M Week 7 Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 7, when they travel to Starkville on Oct. 19.
However, this won't be the same Bulldogs team that they are use to facing.
With a new head coach at the helm in Jeff Lebby, and a new-look roster, the consensus on Mississippi State is still a bit of a mystery.
However, there are some key new additions as well as returning talent on both sides of the ball - particularly on defense.
With that in mind, here are three key players to watch on defense for the Bulldogs when the Aggies head to Starkville in Week 7:
1. S Corey Ellington
Ellington is one of the few pieces with continuity on this Bulldogs defense. Ellington ranks first among returners in tackles (66) tackles for loss (4), sacks (2), and was one of two returners to force a fumble last season.
Ellington enters his senior season with 92 career tackles after a breakout junior year, and earned Preseason All-SEC Third Team honors from Athoon Sports. The Lexington native is a big hitter who isn’t afraid to get into the backfield and make devastating hits on both quarterbacks and running backs. Quinn Ewers and CJ Baxter will have to look out for the 6’3 safety when working in play action and motion.
2. LB Stone Blanton
Of the top-10 transfers in Lebby’s first portal class, Blanton is the only defensive player in the group with a three-star, .88 rating on 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Blanton played his first two seasons at South Carolina and broke out in his sophomore year for the Gamecocks. Blanton registered 52 tackles but was most known for his season-saving 88-yard pick-six against Jacksonville State.
3. CB Brice Pollock
Pollock stands to be one of the few underclassmen on the defensive side of the ball set to start for the Bulldogs in 2024. The cornerback was the only four-star defensive player brought in the 2023 class but stepped up early as a freshman, starting in the back half of the year due to injuries. Pollock was one of the higher-graded freshmen in the SEC according to PFF, and in a wide-open cornerback room, Pollock will be gunning for a starting spot.