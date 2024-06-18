Texas A&M Aggies Week 3 Preview: Florida Gators
Texas A&M Aggies fans might still be riding the high from their team's first win over the Florida Gators in the College World Series, but the attention — albeit, months already — can now shift to the gridiron.
Next season, the Aggies will hit the road to Gainesville looking to collect a third win on their season in what will be their first road test of the year. A win could mean three straight if they play their cards right, while a loss would sting them for the rest of the season, especially given Florida's recent woes.
Last season, the Gators finished with the same record as the Aggies, notching only five wins on the year — and none beyond Week 7. Texas A&M experienced similar struggles, but with plenty of returning talent, they're looking to turn things around.
In the last six meetings between the two schools, Texas A&M and Florida are tied at three wins a piece. The most recent meeting came in 2022 when Florida visited Kyle Field and left with a win. Before that, a COVID-19 win at home was one of the best of the Aggies' season.
In the first year of the new SEC and with an expanded College Football Playoff, every game will have different implications, and with more chances to make the postseason, both teams will be looking to secure their spot. That should make for an exciting matchup, to say the least.
Here's what you need to know about the hosting Gators:
2024-25 NCAA Football Week 3: Florida Gators
2023 Record: 5-7, 3-5 SEC
Head coach: Billy Napier
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Graham Mertz
2023 stats: 261-358, 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions
Rushing: RB Montrell Johnson
2023 stats: 152 carries, 817 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, five touchdowns
Receiving: WR Eugene Wilson III
2023 stats: 61 receptions, 538 yards, 8.8 yards per catch, six touchdowns
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: FS Jordan Castell, 60
Interceptions: CB Devin Moore, FS Jordan Castell, 1
Sacks: MLB Derek Wingo, 2.5