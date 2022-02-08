Former Aggies Player, Grad Assistant, To Be Named Saints Head Coach

All NFL head coaching vacancies have now been filled with the Saints expected to announce the promotion of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Allen seemed to be the favorite from the beginning to replace the departed Sean Payton, who left the organization on Jan. 25.

Allen began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant under R.C. Slocum after playing for the Aggies and being part of Slocum's "Wrecking Crew" defense.

As a player, Allen made a name for himself in 1993 against rival Texas with a fourth-quarter interception to secure an 18-9 win. He started his final 21 games for the Aggies and was part of an Aggies' defensive unit that ranked in the top 5 in the country.

Allen graduated and signed with the Buffalo Bills in 1996 as an undrafted free agent but was cut in training camp.

Prior to his promotion, Allen was serving in his second stint with the Saints after serving as the assistant defensive line coach from 2006-2007 before being promoted in 2008 to the secondary coach. After serving as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator in 2011, Allen was hired as the then-Oakland Raiders head coach. Allen was let go four games into his third season after an 8-28 record.

Allen then returned to New Orleans as a defensive assistant in 2015 before being promoted later that same season to the defensive coordinator position, where he has been ever since.

Allen is 1-0 when coaching the Saints after a 9-0 win over Tampa Bay in Week 15 last season while Payton was out due to COVID protocols.

