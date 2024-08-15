With Rueben Owens Out, Who Do Aggies Need To Step Up Next Season?
The Texas A&M Aggies have already been dealt a blow by losing running back Rueben Owens for the year with an injury. They are fortunate to be getting quarterback Conner Weigman back, however, who was lost for the season in 2023 after only four games.
The Aggies are going to go as far as Weigman's right arm will take them. They have three scholarship running backs in Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and E.J. Smith, the latter of which is new to the program, transferring into College Station from the Stanford Cardinal.
Daniels and Moss are going to get their carries, especially with Owens gone. Beyond that, they have proven to be capable of catching swing passes out of the backfield, however, they are not built to carry the load. Owens was the bell cow last season, while Daniels and Moss combined to get the reps that Owens needed a breather.
They will be counted on more this season with Owens being down. However, Smith is the X-factor in the offense, having made a living at Stanford by being king of the check down. He is more than able to be an efficient receiver for Weigman.
Speaking of Weigman, he has options on the perimeter as his vertical passing game is intact.
However, look for Collin Klein to dial up a lot of plays where the running back slips out into the flat and goes out for a reception — in other words, a quarterback's best friend. Further, it operates like a run as Weigman will deliver the ball to the speedy backs and let them do their work in the open field.
With two dynamic backs set to inherit bigger roles without Owens and a quarterback with plenty to prove, the Aggies will be reliant on some new faces next season.
It's just a matter of how reliable those faces will be.