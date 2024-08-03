Where Does Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett Rank Among the NFL's Top 100 Players?
Sporting No. 15 for the Texas A&M Aggies defense from 2014-2016, Myles Garrett was a name that haunted opposing quarterbacks, tallying 32.5 sacks and forcing seven fumbles in his three collegiate years.
Now wearing No. 95 for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, none of that has changed in the slightest.
Since being taken first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett has been a cornerstone of the Browns' defense — one of the fiercest in the entire league. As a team that plays their home games at the "Dawg Pound," that shouldn't come as a surprise.
Garrett has made his presence felt in the pros since 2017, already racking up 88.5 sacks and forcing 17 fumbles — being named an NFL All-Pro in nearly every year since then, including a first-teamer in 2020, 2021 and 2023.
Garrett's defense prowess was truly realized in 2023, when his 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and 42 total tackles won him his first-ever NFL Defensive Player of the Year award ahead of T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons.
With the prestige, many expect him to rank high on the NFL's annual Top 100 Players list, which is voted on by the pros themselves.
The five-time Pro Bowler must've done quite a job terrorizing opposing offenses, as he was ranked fifth on the list this year, the highest ranked Aggie football player ever on the list.
The Cleveland Browns finished second in the AFC North in 2023 with an 11-6 record, two games behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns had to push through injuries to stars such as quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, but the defense was able to lead the Browns to the playoffs, where they came up short to the Houston Texans.
This year's No. 1 NFL player was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, followed by MVP Lamar Jackson, Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Safe to say, Garrett is in good company.