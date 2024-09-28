Don’t Call the Hogs: Texas A&M Looking to Win Southwest Classic 'One More Time'
Mike Elko’s plan to take care of business against the Arkansas Razorbacks?
Not to call the Hogs.
Ahead of his Texas A&M Aggies’ matchup against the Razorbacks for the final time at AT&T Stadium, Elko spoke on the preparation his team has been taking. Whether they liked the Cowboys or not was trivial — still plenty of stakes exist for both teams — especially with little wiggle room left.
The Aggies, though at the time the Notre Dame was ranked in the top-10, lost their season opener. That, in of itself, will likely remain detrimental to their overall goal this season; it stands as a blemish on thei record and certainly a game they wish they could get back.
Luckily, they’ve done what they’ve needed to since then, blowing out McNeese State and Florida before squeaking by Bowling Green at home. In spite of injuries they’ve faced — namely to starting quarterback Conner Weigman — Texas A&M has looked solid.
It has some things to continue to clean up, but so it goes for every team, including Arkansas.
That’s why the Aggies will once again look to be the best versions of themselves Saturday afternoon.
“That’s the plan [to beat Arkansas],” Elko said on The Aggie Football Hour. “My son asked me how things are going. I said, ‘I’m trying my hardest to make sure we’re not calling the Hogs at all on Saturday.'”
Being “the best” versions of themselves looks a multitude of ways. For starters, whether Weigman does get the call or Marcel Reed continues his streak of games, the Aggies will need their offense to perform and score points.
Without Tyreek Chappell, the secondary will have to clamp down on Arkansas’ offensive weapons. Randy Bond will have to make his kicks and the running back trio of Le’Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and E.J. Smith will have to open up the pass game with their own production.
No part of that comes as a surprise for the Aggies. They’ve been addressing those issues the best they can since the beginning of the season, and with another week of practice under their belts, they’re hoping that becomes more evident.
”(We’re going to) go up there on Saturday and play the best football game we can,” Elko said, “and come out of there with the trophy one more time.”
The stage is set for both teams: AT&T Stadium. Southwest Classic. One more time.
For the Aggies, a win will take playing the best football they can.
That, and not calling the Hogs.