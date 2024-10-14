All Aggies

Texas A&M Basketball Ranked in Preseason AP Poll

The Texas A&M Aggies are viewed among the country's best teams in the preseason Top 25 rankings.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (13) claps as he defends during over time against the Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball is getting recognition as one of the nation's elite programs headed into the 2024-25 season.

The AP Poll Top 25 preseason rankings dropped Monday and the Aggies slide in at No. 13, making Texas A&M one of nine SEC teams in the preseason Top 25, joining No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 19 Texas, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.

This marks the second straight year that the Aggies will start off ranked in the preseason poll. Texas A&M began last season at No. 15 before finishing off at No. 12. The Aggies' season ended in the Round of 32 after a thrilling overtime loss to the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and staff have already put together a talented transfer class this offseason. The Aggies landed portal commitments from SMU's Zhuric Phelps, Minnesota'a Pharrel Payne and Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher.

During the summer, Williams talked about the team's mindset entering the season.

"Where organizations fail and where leaders fail," Williams said.. "It's when (they don't say) 'I'm the truth. ... They're not willing to tell others the truth because it's uncomfortable. It's hard.' ... Even more so, you don't look in the mirror and tell yourself the truth. You're not self-aware enough to tell yourself the truth. You're not tough enough to tell yourself the truth."

The Aggies will begin the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF.

