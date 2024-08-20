Full Texas A&M Aggies SEC MBB Schedule Announced
As everyone knows, it's almost football time in Aggieland, but let's not forget about what's going on after the season: hoops.
And let's also not forget how well the Aggie men's basketball team has performed since head coach Buzz Williams took over in 2019, especially the past three seasons.
Last year, Williams led his team to a 21-15 record and made it to the Round of 32 in March Madness, just barely falling short to the top-ranked Houston Cougars in an overtime finish for the ages. The year before, the team mustered a 25-10 record and a 27-13 record before then which saw them finish runner-up in the NIT tournament.
Buzz Williams and the Aggies will look to keep to their winning ways in the 2024-25 season, and what better way to start off your conference play than by facing your biggest rival?
The 2025 SEC schedules for men's basketball were released Tuesday afternoon, and the first opposition for the Aggies is none other than the Longhorns on Saturday, January 4 at Reed Arena in College Station, per TexAgs.
The Aggies will follow that game up by heading to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK to face the other SEC newcomer, the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Aggies will be led on the court by star senior point guard Wade Taylor IV, who led the Maroon and White in points, assists, and steals last season with 19.1, 4.0, and 1.8, respectively.
Texas A&M will start their regular basketball season on December 3, as they welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to Reed Arena.