All Aggies

Full Texas A&M Aggies SEC MBB Schedule Announced

The Aggies will take on both SEC newcomers to open their SEC play, taking on the Longhorns on January 4, followed by the Oklahoma Sooners during the next week.

Aaron Raley

Dec 30, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) drives to the basket against Prairie View A&M Panthers guard Charles Smith IV (4) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) drives to the basket against Prairie View A&M Panthers guard Charles Smith IV (4) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As everyone knows, it's almost football time in Aggieland, but let's not forget about what's going on after the season: hoops.

And let's also not forget how well the Aggie men's basketball team has performed since head coach Buzz Williams took over in 2019, especially the past three seasons.

Last year, Williams led his team to a 21-15 record and made it to the Round of 32 in March Madness, just barely falling short to the top-ranked Houston Cougars in an overtime finish for the ages. The year before, the team mustered a 25-10 record and a 27-13 record before then which saw them finish runner-up in the NIT tournament.

dwyane wade taylor
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) controls the ball against Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) in overtime in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Buzz Williams and the Aggies will look to keep to their winning ways in the 2024-25 season, and what better way to start off your conference play than by facing your biggest rival?

The 2025 SEC schedules for men's basketball were released Tuesday afternoon, and the first opposition for the Aggies is none other than the Longhorns on Saturday, January 4 at Reed Arena in College Station, per TexAgs.

The Aggies will follow that game up by heading to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK to face the other SEC newcomer, the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies will be led on the court by star senior point guard Wade Taylor IV, who led the Maroon and White in points, assists, and steals last season with 19.1, 4.0, and 1.8, respectively.

Texas A&M will start their regular basketball season on December 3, as they welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to Reed Arena.

See the entire Texas A&M SEC schedule here

Published
Aaron Raley

AARON RALEY

Home/News