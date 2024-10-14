'Have Faith!' Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Opens Up on Return
It's been a positive start to the season for Mike Elko and the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies. They're currently riding a five-game winning streak, are undefeated in SEC play and they should be well rested when they head to Starkville after their bye week.
But as we all know, it didn't start out looking that way.
During their season-opening loss to Notre Dame, things went from bad to worse as redshirted sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Weigman ended up playing the first half of the following game against McNeese State, but was later replaced by Marcel Reed for the rest of the contest and the three games that followed.
Thankfully, though, for the Aggies, Reed performed well in relief. When Weigman did return to the starting role against Missouri, it was just like the Weigman of old, as he went 18 of 22 passing for 276 yards while leading the Aggies to a monumental victory against the Tigers.
Obviously riding the bench was not the best experience for the signal caller, but he said he's back to 100 percent now.
"Not being able to play football was tough. I like being out there with my brothers and having their back," Weigman said in his press conference Monday. "I'm back to 100 percent, just been getting my shoulder right. I've worked really hard over those three weeks, me and everyone in the Aggie training staff. We all went pretty hard after it for three weeks straight. Finally being able to get back and feel good feels really good."
Weigman also opened up about his faith, as well as offensive coordinator Collin Klein to get back into his groove.
"All you can do is have faith, once you lose your faith, it's hard after that. Just gotta trust God and what he has planned for me and this team," Weigman said. "I feel like if I get backed into a corner, I come out swinging, like I'm not gonna go down without a fight. That's just how I am and how I was raised. Being able to go out there and stick to the game plan that Coach Klein had and the trust he had in me to go out there and sling the ball around, we just had a good game."
The 12th Man can expect Klein's trust in Weigman to remain for this week as the Aggies head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their second road SEC contest.