Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Silences Critics: 'Embarrassing!'
When it was announced Saturday morning that Conner Weigman would be returning as Texas A&M's starting quarterback against No. 9. Missouri, many Aggie fans voiced their displeasure with the decision on social media.
It might be difficult to find those critics now after A&M's dominating 41-10 win over the Tigers.
Weigman stepped in following a three-game absence and appeared unshaken by the lingering shoulder injury he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Notre Dame. As he sat, Marcel Reed led Texas A&M to three straight wins, which led many to call for Reed to be the rest-of-season starter.
Though Reed is still a luxury for coach Mike Elko to have, the quarterback debate is likely over.
When meeting with the media after the game, Elko called out all the hate Weigman has received in recent weeks.
"How false and fictitious it all was," Elko said. "You can criticize him as a quarterback... When you start taking personal shots at a kid when they are grossly false, when those stories start running, it's embarrassing."
Weigman didn't exactly have to play hero ball in a game where the Aggies controlled all phases of the game, but he still guided the offense in a way that allowed Texas A&M to maintain momentum en route to building a comfortable lead before the running game closed things out. He finished 18 of 22 passing for 276 yards and had no touchdowns, but more importantly, had no turnovers.
"(He) never flinched," Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton said of Weigman. "He was always in the training room working to get his shoulder back. He was still motivating everyone. ... He never let any of the negativity get to him."
Sure, Weigman's performance in the loss to Notre Dame was one to forget, but Elko, the staff, and the players stood by him while many in the A&M fan base chose not to. Instead of supporting both Reed and Weigman, it appeared to be one or the other in the eyes of Aggie fans.
Regardless, it's clear that Elko's confidence in his starting quarterback paid off. And if Weigman falls flat or gets injured again? The Aggies can take comfort in knowing that Reed -- with three starts under his belt -- is on the bench waiting.
Texas A&M will have a bye week before hitting the road to face Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 19.