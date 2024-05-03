Ex Texas A&M Aggies S Jacoby Mathews Gaining Strong Interest from Transfer Portal
While former Texas A&M Aggies safety Jacoby Mathews' time in College Station has come to a close, he's gaining momentum in the transfer portal.
Mathews announced his intention to enter the portal back in February.
Now, at least 12 teams are showing interest in Mathews' services. On3 reported Pitt, Washington, Oregon, Cal, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Houston, Central Florida and Ohio State have all showed interest in Mathews.
He is considered to be the No. 1 available safety in the portal.
The 6-2 sophomore tallied 42 tackles with one for loss to go along with one sack, one interception and five pass breakups while subbing for the injured Jardin Gilbert last season. He became an integral part of D.J. Durkin's secondary last year.
Mathews has two years of eligibility remaining and was expected to start during spring under first-year coach Mike Elko. Elko, who previously spent four years under Jimbo Fisher as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator, was on staff when Mathews initially committed to the Aggies as part of their historic No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.