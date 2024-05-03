All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies QB Johnny Manziel Flames NCAA, Makes Bold Future Prediction

Texas A&M Aggies alum Johnny Manziel is not a fan of the NCAA.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel watches / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If there is any Texas A&M Aggies alum that has been outspoken about their distaste for the NCAA, it would be former star QB Johnny Manziel.

In recent months and years, Manziel has never shied away from stating his opinions on the organization, most famously during his defense of former USC Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, who gave up his award in 2010 amid an NCAA investigation.

Bush eventually got his trophy back in recent weeks, but for Manziel, the poor views of the NCAA go well beyond that one incident.

And during a recent appearance on The Favorites Podcast on the Action Network, Manziel opened up about his views of the governing body of college football, and made an ominus prediction about its future.

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel is / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

"(Expletive) the NCAA," Manziel said. "They deserve everything they have coming to them... It's only a matter of time before we see the demise of the NCAA forever. I'll be sitting here with a bucket of popcorn and my Heisman trophy right next to me, waiting for the day I see that alert."

To be fair, Manziel is far from the only one who has forseen the end of the NCAA.

Amid the massive conference realignment phenomenon that sent the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC, Stanford, Cal and SMU to the ACC, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to the Big 12, as well as Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, speculation began to swirl that the Power Conferences could break off and form their own governing body in college football.

Of course, there is a long way to go for something like that to happen, and there would be a myriad of hoops to jump through for something like that to actually come to fruition.

If an when that day does come, however, Manziel will be first in line to watch the show.

