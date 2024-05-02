Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle Comments on Alleged Georgia Pitching Scandal
Hunched over in the corner of the Texas A&M Aggies' visiting bullpen, Georgia Bulldogs closing-pitcher Christian Mracna wasn't slick about his secretive actions ... and his hands might not have been either.
In a since-viral video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Mracna is seen messing with his glove in the bullpen prior to making his entrance for the final two innings of what turned out to be a 5-4 victory for the Bulldogs. While it's unclear what was transpiring, the video certainly seemed suspicious.
Coach Jim Schlossnagle seemed to agree, making a simple statement on the matter when asked.
“Certainly appears that way,” Schlossnagle said, responding to a question about his knowledge of Mracna's use of a sticky substance in a text to The Associated Press. “It's part of the game ... wish we would've caught it.”
While admitting that the use of banned substances is a part of the game isn't exactly a great look for the Aggies — or college baseball, for that matter — Texas A&M hasn't been accused of it this season.
Georgia, on the other hand, may have to excercise caution, as their pitching will certainly be under close watch from here on out.
The Bulldogs ended up winning the contest, though it was the second half of a doubleheader in which the first saw a 19-9 mercy-rule beatdown from the Aggies, so it could be argued that Mracna's antics might have given the Bulldogs the edge, but as Schlossnagle said, it's part of the game.
The Aggies still stand at No. 1 in the country, while Georgia — having lost the overall series in College Station — sits 18 spots behind at No. 19. Safe to say, Texas A&M won't be losing sleep over the video.
Next up for the Aggies is a trip to Baton Rouge for a three-game series against the LSU Tigers. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.