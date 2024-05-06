Former Texas A&M OL Colton Thomasson Finds New Home
Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Colton Thomasson entered the transfer portal on April 25, looking to find a new program to call home.
Now, after narrowing his choices down to three destinations, Thomasson has made his final decision - and he is staying in the Lone Star State.
According to an announcement on X, Thomasson has committed to Baylor, choosing the Bears over pursuit from SMU and UT San Antonio.
Thomasson was coming off of a recent visit to Waco, which sealed the deal for his recruitment.
homasson was a four-star recruit for the class of 2023 and still has four years of eligibility left. He was in line to potentially fight for a lot of playing time in 2024, but still needed a lot of development.
Nevertheless, he was grateful for his chance with the Aggies.
"Thanks be to God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Thomasson said when he announced his departure from College Station. "Thank you, 12th man, for your continued support and bring the best fanbase in college football. There is nothing quite like running through the tunnel onto Kyle Field and an honor I'll never forget. After much prayer and reflection, I am formally entering the transfer portal."
Thomasson is one of a handful of offensive linemen the Aggies have lost to the portal this offseason, alongside Derrick Graham, Dorian Hinton and Bryce Foster.
Still, the core of the Aggies starting offensive line remains intact, with the position looking to be a strength of the roster heading into the 2024 season.
As for Thomasson, he will have a chance to compete for a spot in the offensive line rotation almost immediately for a rebuilding Baylor program, and perhaps even crack the starting line.