Watch: Texas A&M Aggies Score 75-Yard TD vs. Missouri Tigers
Already up 24-0, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies were rolling headed into halftime of Saturday's ranked matchup in College Station against No. 9 Missouri.
But the Aggies weren't stopping there, and wasted no time at the start of the third quarter in proving this to be the case.
On the first play of the second half, Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss sprinted past the Mizzou defense for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 31-0 lead. It marked the Aggies' fourth rushing touchdown of the game and Moss' second score up to that point. The run gave him 110 yards on nine carries with still nearly two full quarters to play.
Take a look at the touchdown:
Moss dealt with a shin injury and anxiety during the win over Arkansas but bounced back and finished that game with 13 carries for a season-high 117 yards. A mid-game shoe change appeared to help.
"I feel like I play better when I'm different from everyone out there. I had the white ones on at the beginning of the game, but then I changed them out mid-quarter," Moss said in his postgame interview. "That's really how I express myself through my cleats, changing colors and stuff. ... The focus was just bringing that trophy back on the plane with us, really. We knew what we were gonna do. We were gonna win, and we were gonna finish this game the right way."
With his performance vs. Missouri, he's now got three 100-yard rushing games this season.
Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half to add to the beating put on by the Aggies offense.
If Moss and Daniels continue to play like this, it will be hard to argue against the Aggies having one of the best backfields in the country.