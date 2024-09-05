Texas A&M's Mike Elko Still Disappointed Over Loss To Notre Dame
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was disappointed with the loss to Notre Dame Saturday night at Kyle Field. You could still feel it in his voice Wednesday afternoon when he met with the media during the SEC Weekly Teleconference.
"Yeah, obviously disappointing start last week I thought, you know, we went out there. We had prepared well. You know, and as the game played on, we just weren't able to make the plays we needed to make to finish it," Elko said. "And so certainly some good to take from the film moving forward. But lot, we got to work on, get fixed and get better. And like we've been talking about around here, you've got to make a big jump every year from week one to week two, and this year's no no different. So we're excited to get back out on the field this week and make the necessary steps. We gotta take to move forward
Elko gave praise to Conner Weigman, who had a rough game on Saturday but has cleaned up some of his mechanics. According to Elko, the quarterback has looked tremendous in practice since Saturday.
"Yeah, I I think Connor is a competitor. I I think he's responded. How? How I would have expected him to! I think he's gone back to work," Elko said. "I think he's had a good week I think he knows the things he's got to correct to be able to deliver the ball that way he's capable of, and we're all confident in him that he'll go out and do that, moving forward this year."
Elko did address the running back situation. He said he has three healthy backs in Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith, and is going to continue to rotate the three of them.
"Yeah, I I think it's critical to have multiple bell carriers in this day and age. I think you know, obviously," Elko said. "The physical pounding on a running back is is hard for any kid to get through the whole season, and so the more you can disperse your carries, the more viable running backs you have that can impact the game, I think the better off it is. And so yeah, we're blessed to have three guys who are really talented ball carriers, and we look forward to leaning on each of them all year.