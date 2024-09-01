Despite 2 Conner Weigman Interceptions, Aggies Knotted Up With Notre Dame At Halftime
Walking out to Kanye West's "Power" for the first time since it was scrapped amid anti-semitic comments from the artist on social media, the Texas A&M Aggies had a full steam of momentum fueled by their home crowd.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stood on the other end of Kyle Field, and at the end of two quarters, they stand tall — and evenly — next to their hosts. At halftime, both the Aggies and Irish are knotted at six points each in a game that's been almost entirely even.
A few injuries to the Aggies, namely Nic Scourton and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and a targeting disqualification on Dalton Brooks disrupted any semblance of on-field momentum Texas A&M attempted to find, but to make matters worse, a pair of interceptions thrown by returning quarterback Conner Weigman kept it from pulling ahead.
Instead, only two players — Aggies kicker Randy Bond and Notre Dame's Mitch Jeter — have accounted for all 12 points of the half with two more quarters left to play.
Early on, the Aggies have proven they can be competitive with the Irish, while Notre Dame has proven it won't be deterred by the pressure inside a sold-out stadium, despite three miscues on the defensive line early on. Both defenses have shown out, too, with Notre Dame tallying a pair of interceptions and Texas A&M making a few key stops to hold its opponent to field goals.
If anything has been made clear, it's that the game is still wide open, and it very well could come down to who finds the end zone first. Notre Dame will receive at the start of the second half.
Here are the running stats from the contest thus far:
Total Yards: Notre Dame 139, Texas A&M 127
First Downs: Notre Dame 9, Texas A&M 9
Turnovers: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 2
TOP: Notre Dame 16:09, Texas A&M 13:51
Lead Passers: Riley Leonard (11-19, 83 yds), Conner Weigman (7-17, 68 YDS, 2 INT)
Lead Rushers: Jeremiyah Love (6 att, 46 yds), Le'Veon Moss (10 att, 33 yds)
Lead Receiers: Beaux Collins (2 rec, 21 yds), Cyrus Allen (2 rec, 28 yds)