Texas A&M Holds Off Mississippi State to Stay Unbeaten in SEC
The Texas A&M are still undefeated in SEC play as the first season of the Mike Elko era treads on.
In the first game after the bye week following the blowout win over Missouri, the No. 14 Aggies were able to handle business on the road Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, coming away with a 34-24 win after trailing 7-0 early. The Aggies are now on a six-game winning streak and
In his second game back from injury, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman had his ups and downs. He finished 15 of 25 passing for 217 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Aggies' run game gave the offense a huge boost once again, as running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels carried the load. Moss tallied 17 carries for 65 yards and two scores while Daniels had 12 attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. wentn 22 of 41 passing for 242 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. Running back Davon Booth had 12 carries for 79 yards while receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. finished with eight catches for 89 yards and a score.
The Bulldogs secured first blood on a 14-yard touchdown grab from Booth before Weigman and the Aggies answered with a 20-yard touchdown catch from Noah Thomas. Texas A&M then took the lead on a nine-yard touchdown run from Moss to start the second quarter. After a Mississippi State field goal, Weigman threw his first pick of the game.
The Bulldogs cut Texas A&M's lead to 21-17 headed into halftime after a four-yard grab from receiver Mario Craver. Mississippi State had snagged momentum headed into halftime but the Aggies didn't let that last long once the third quarter began. Texas A&M held the Bulldogs scoreless in the third while getting a chip-shot field goal from Randy Bond and a three-yard touchdown run from Moss.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Aggies had a chance to essentially put the game away with one final scoring drive but Weigman made a costly mistake, throwing a pick at Texas A&M's 11-yard line after Zakari Tillman stepped in front of the pass for Cyrus Allen. The Bulldogs scored a few plays later on a 12-yard touchdown grab from Kevin Coleman Jr.
Despite allowing the Bulldogs to cut it to one score, A&M's defense held strong for the rest of the fourth quarter to secure the win.
The Aggies will host the LSU Tigers next weekend.