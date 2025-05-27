Texas A&M Star Named to DI Softball All-American Second Team
Sophomore first baseman/designated player Mya Perez got her second honor after the conclusion of Texas A&M's season, being named to the D1 Softball Second Team All-American. Perez had an incredible year as a sophomore, leading the team in batting average in both the conference as well as the entire season.
Last year in the Austin Super Regional is where Perez took her big swing against the Longhorns, blasting a three-run homerun as a freshman to tie the game up in extra innings. Ever since then, Perez has seemed to have all the confidence and power behind her bat.
"It just helped me gain a little bit of confidence, I feel like that's what I was lacking," Perez said about what her performance last year meant to her. "... I feel like I'm ready just to do even better than I did last season."
Although the Aggies' season got cut earlier than anticipated, Perez certainly came up big at the beginning of the post season starting in the SEC tournament with run-rule victories over South Carolina and Texas.
Perez had five RBI in the game against South Carolina, including a two-run home run to excel the Aggies to the semi finals against Texas. Although the Aggies ultimately came up short against Liberty in the Bryan-College Station Regional, Perez made a huge impact on those games.
Perez ended the year with a new single-season RBI record that was broken after 43 years, after she drove in 73 runners on the season. With her tied for home runs at 16, it was certainly unevidable that Perez would be the Aggie to achieve this goal.
Perez was honored as SEC Player of the Week, the week of April 1st, for an incredible stat book, going 11 for 14 with three home runs and 13 RBIs all in just one week.