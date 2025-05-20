Texas A&M Aggies Star Mya Perez Named Earns All-American Honors
Despite a disappointing end to a remarkable season, sophomore first baseman/designated player Mya Perez was named as a Softball America Second-Team All-American. Perez led the Aggies in batting average, on-base plus slugging percentage, RBIs, and walks, and tied with freshman KK Dement for home runs with 16.
Perez, the California native, had an offensive awakening last season as a freshman in the Austin Super Regional against in-state rival Texas. Perez tied the game late in extra innings with a three-run home run and hasn't slowed down since.
Perez emerged herself into the everyday lineup after that moment, playing first base most of the season before a catcher injury shuffled around some players, sending her to be the designated player.
In the game against Liberty on Sunday, May 18, Perez broke the 43-year-old record for the most RBIs in a single season with 73. Perez drove in the most Aggies this season, as well as went deep over the fences 16 different times, showing the power she stored behind the bat.
Perez started all 59 games for the Aggies this season, giving her opportunity after opportunity to continue to shine and be a force for the Aggie offense.
One of Perez's most important outings this season was on March 30th against LMU in an off-conference week where the Aggies hosted four different teams in between SEC series. Against LMU, Perez went over the fences twice for three RBIs in only 5 innings.
Perez will be entering her junior season next year and will continue to be a powerhouse behind the plate and on the field whether she be at first base or solely designated playing. Although the season didn't end the way the Aggies would've liked it to, Perez has two more years at A&M to continue to leave her legacy.