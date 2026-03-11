Texas A&M University Lands IndyCar Livery For Arlington Grand Prix

The green flag for IndyCar's first ever Java House Grand Prix of Arlington drops this Sunday, as 25 of the world's best drivers are scheduled to take a 70-lap tour of the city's entertainment district, zipping around AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field at blinding speeds.

As the drivers vie to be named the first-ever winner of the event, the race will also bring along some eye-catching paint schemes, including one in particular that should catch the attention of Texas A&M students and alumni.

Having previously served as a helmet and car sponsor in the 2025 season for Felix Rosenqvist, the driver of the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing, the university is now being featured as the main event on the former Chip Ganassi Racing driver's ride.

Felix Rosenqvist To Drive Texas A&M Livery At Arlington Grand Prix

IndyCar Series driver Felix Rosenqvist during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The paint scheme was announced Tuesday via Meyer Shank Racing's official X page, and sees the No. 60 decked out in maroon and covered with Texas A&M sponsorship stickers with a caption giving a nod to the SEC, stating that "it just means more in Arlington."

Rosenqvist, a 34-year-old out of Varnamo, Sweden, will be looking to take his second career IndyCar victory this Sunday in the third race of the 2026 IndyCar season, with his lone win coming all the way back during his second season in 2020 at Road America.

Despite the sole win over his six years behind the wheel, Rosenqvist is noted for his stellar driving performances and finished sixth in last year's points standings, tying a career best.

Rosenqvist has seven career podiums (top three finishes) and six pole positions (qualifying first for a race).

The Grand Prix of Arlington was announced on October 7, 2024, and the 2.73-mile circuit features 14 turns and the longest main straightaway that the drivers will see during the season, stretching nearly an entire mile in length in between both the current and former ballparks of the Texas Rangers.

The first two races in the 2026 season thus far have seen two of IndyCar's best drivers take victory to build momentum early in the season, as four-time and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou took the win at the season opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg, and two-time champion Josef Newgarden won last week's race at Phoenix Raceway with a pass in the later stages.

The race will be IndyCar's first trip to the Lone Star State since their most recent race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2023, which was also won by Newgarden.

Rosenqvist and the rest of the IndyCar field take the green flag this Sunday at 11:30 AM and can be viewed on FOX.