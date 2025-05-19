All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Praise Senior Class After Historic Loss

The Liberty Lady Flames made history against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday night.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) celebrates a home run as she runs home during the NCAA D1 Softball Tournament Regional against Saint Francis University at Davis Diamond at Texas A&M University on Friday, May 16, 2025 in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) celebrates a home run as she runs home during the NCAA D1 Softball Tournament Regional against Saint Francis University at Davis Diamond at Texas A&M University on Friday, May 16, 2025 in College Station, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez / American Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Texas A&M softball’s end to its 2025 campaign will go down in history, and not in the way any would have imagined.

The Aggies fell to the Liberty Lady Flames in the Bryan-College Station Regional, becoming the first No. 1 team to fail to reach the super regional round of the postseason. With the upset loss, A&M will lose a lot of its core group of players.

“They were my role models this year, so they were awesome,”junior infielder Amari Harper said after the loss. “Playing without them is going to be different. They’ve been some of the best pieces that A&M has ever had.”

Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) and Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) high-five during
Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) and Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) high-five during a game against Texas at Jack Turner Stadium. / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Fightin’ Farmers will have to bring in plenty of new talent in the circle, with right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt and ace left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who is leaving to play professionally for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s Bandits.

In the near future there should be more information about who will be returning to the team in 2026. Regaining any of their seniors’ bats would be major for coach Trisha Ford and co.

“I think they had just grit and they definitely left it out on the field defensively and offensively,” Harper said. “We just have to take that momentum going into this next year and keep it for our young ones coming in, for our sophomores now and just keep them fired up and make this motivate them even more.”

Texas A&M has a bright future ahead, with plenty of young talent to build upon. Getting its younger athletes postseason experience early in their collegiate career will be a massive help down the road.

“There’s a lot of lessons learned,“ junior infielder Kennedy Powell said. “Like coach Ford said, just learn your lessons and, for us, be better next year.”

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/News