Texas A&M Aggies Praise Senior Class After Historic Loss
No. 1 Texas A&M softball’s end to its 2025 campaign will go down in history, and not in the way any would have imagined.
The Aggies fell to the Liberty Lady Flames in the Bryan-College Station Regional, becoming the first No. 1 team to fail to reach the super regional round of the postseason. With the upset loss, A&M will lose a lot of its core group of players.
“They were my role models this year, so they were awesome,”junior infielder Amari Harper said after the loss. “Playing without them is going to be different. They’ve been some of the best pieces that A&M has ever had.”
The Fightin’ Farmers will have to bring in plenty of new talent in the circle, with right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt and ace left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who is leaving to play professionally for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s Bandits.
In the near future there should be more information about who will be returning to the team in 2026. Regaining any of their seniors’ bats would be major for coach Trisha Ford and co.
“I think they had just grit and they definitely left it out on the field defensively and offensively,” Harper said. “We just have to take that momentum going into this next year and keep it for our young ones coming in, for our sophomores now and just keep them fired up and make this motivate them even more.”
Texas A&M has a bright future ahead, with plenty of young talent to build upon. Getting its younger athletes postseason experience early in their collegiate career will be a massive help down the road.
“There’s a lot of lessons learned,“ junior infielder Kennedy Powell said. “Like coach Ford said, just learn your lessons and, for us, be better next year.”