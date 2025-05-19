Texas A&M Aggies Become First-Ever No. 1 Team to Be Eliminated in Regional
No. 1 Texas A&M becomes the first number one team to not make the super regional after losing to Liberty on Sunday.
The Aggies forced a game seven earlier in the day, yet couldn't execute after giving up five runs in the sixth inning to the Flames.
Freshman pitcher Sydney Lessentine got the start in the circle this evening, throwing 4.2 innings, only allowing one run and tallying up six strikeouts. The starter was pulled after giving up a solo home run, despite still being up 3-1.
A&M ace senior Emiley Kennedy entered the game, after having a rough weekend against Liberty in Friday's outing in which the Aggies got sent to the elimination match. Kennedy entered the game and immediately the Liberty bats woke up in the sixth with a two-run shot, tying the game for the first time this evening.
Coach Ford headed back to the bullpen and brought in junior Grace Sparks who threw three total pitches, one of which was a three-run home run from senior Rachel Roupe. Up 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Aggies had work to do with only six outs remaining if they wanted to keep their season alive.
A hard-driven ball from senior Allie Enright launched over the center field wall brought some intensity into the Aggie offense and showed some real grit. The Aggies were able to add on another run after two base hits from senior Kramer Eschete and freshman Kelsey Mathis with a 2-out single from veteran Koko Wooley.
Senior pitcher Emily Leavitt entered the game and was able to record a quick 1-2-3 inning, sending the middle of the lineup back to the batter's box. Despite a single and a walk, the Aggies couldn't get any runners across the plate, ending a tremendous season in a disappointing way.
With this, the Liberty Flames reach the Super Regional for the first time in program history, while the Aggies make a different type of history, losing in the Regional as the No. 1 overall seed.